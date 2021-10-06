Spend $150 online at Shoppers, get 50,000 PC Optimum points

Shoppers Drug Mart is offering 50,000 bonus PC Optimum points when you make an online purchase of at least $150.

As the retailer notes, the points work out to $50 in value, and the deal is only valid till October 6th.

You can redeem points towards anything from Shoppers’ surprisingly extensive catalogue, which includes wireless headphones, video games, media streamers and cameras.

Find some buying suggestions bel0w:

Find more electronics from Shopper’s catalogue here.

Source: Shoppers Drug Mart