Microsoft’s early Holiday Gifts sale discounts Several Surface products

Microsoft is currently running an early ‘Holiday Gifts’ sale with several PCs, video games, headphones, monitors and more on sale.
Check out some notable deals from the sale below:
PCs
- Lenovo Legion 5i 81Y600SAUS 15.6 Gaming Laptop: $1,249.99 (regularly $1,539.99)
- Asus ROG Strix G15 G512LV-ES74 15.6 Gaming Laptop: $1,499.99 (regularly $1,649.99)
- Acer Swift 3 NX.A4KAA.003 Laptop: $1,099.99 (regularly $1,159.99)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 82HV003QUS 15.6 2-in-1: $874.99 (regularly $1,049.99)
- Lenovo Ideapad Slim 7i 14″ 82A6000KUS Laptop: $1,249.99 (regularly $1,459.99)
Surface products
- Surface Pro X: $1,151 (regularly $1,279.99)
- Surface Go 3: $493.99 (regularly $519.99)
- Surface Laptop Studio: $1,844 (regularly $2,049)
- Surface Laptop Go: $683.99 (regularly $759.99)
- Surface Go 2: $502.55 (regularly $529)
- Surface Duo (Unlocked): $934.99 (regularly $1,869.99)
- Surface Book 3: $1,934 (regularly $2,149)
- Surface Headphones 2: $314.99 (regularly $349.99)
- Surface Earbuds: $233.99 (regularly $259.99)
- Surface Pro Signature Type Cover (English): $179.99 (regularly $199.99)
- Surface Laptop 4: $1,169.99 (regularly $1,299.99)
- Surface Pro 7: $899.10 (regularly $999.99)
Xbox titles
- METAL GEAR SOLID HD EDITION: 2 & 3: $6.59 (regularly $19.99)
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER: $11.99 (regularly $79.99)
- METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE DEFINITIVE EXPERIENCE: $13.19 (regularly $39.99)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood CE: $52.49 (regularly $104.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition: $14.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Battlefield 4: $6.49 (regularly $25.99)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2: $35.99 (regularly $59.99)
Accessories
- Razer Kishi for Android (Xbox): $109.99 (regularly $139.99)
- Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller for Xbox Series X: $119.99 (regularly $134.99)
- Razer Kishi Universal Gaming Controller for iPhone: $109.99 (regularly $129.99)
- PowerA MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip 2 for Xbox Controllers: $14.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse Nightfall Camo Special Edition: $29.99 (regularly $34.99)
- Microsoft Modern Webcam: $74.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard: $64.99 (regularly $84.99)
- JBL Live 500 BT On-Ear Headphones: $69.99 (regularly $199.99)
- Acer EG270 Pbipx 27-inch 144Hz 4ms Full HD IPS LED Gaming Monitor: $239.99 (regularly $319.99)
- Kingston HyperX Alloy FPS Pro Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $69.99 (regularly $89.99)
Find the complete Microsoft Store Holiday Gifts Sale here. These discounts are only available online for a limited time, Microsoft Store offers free delivery on all orders with no minimum.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Image credit: Microsoft
Source: Microsoft Via: RedFlagDeals