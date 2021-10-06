Apple Watch Series 7 to be available at Freedom Mobile on Oct. 15

Apple recently announced that the Apple Watch Series 7 would be available to pre-order starting Friday, October 8th at 8am ET/5am PT and will begin shipping on October 15th.

However, at least until now, it has been unclear if Canadian carriers would sell the Series 7 as they have with past versions of Apple’s smartwatch.

With that in mind, Shaw-owned Freedom Mobile has confirmed that it will have the Series 7 available on October 15th. Other carriers, including Rogers and Bell, will also likely sell the Series 7.

The Apple Watch Series 7 features a softer and rounder body shape when compared to previous iterations, along with a 70 percent brighter always-on mode and IP6X dust resistance. The Series 7 will be available in five aluminum case finishes, including Product Red, Refined Blue, Midnight, Starlight and Green.

Further, stainless steel options will be available in ‘Silver,’ ‘Graphite’ and ‘Gold,’ along with an ‘Apple Watch Edition’ in ‘Titanium’ and ‘Black Titanium.’ The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $529 at Freedom Mobile and the Apple Store.

It’s worth noting that once Series 7 releases, the Apple Watch Series 3 will be discounted from $259 to $249.

Update 10/06/2021 4:14pm et: Freedom Mobile also offers a $10/1GB Apple Watch LTE data plan that can be paired with the watch. However, you need to be an active Freedom customer to activate the Promo Apple Watch Plan.

Source: Freedom Mobile Via: iPhoneinCanada