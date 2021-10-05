Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s final DLC character is Kingdom Hearts’ Sora

Nintendo has unveiled the final downloadable fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Sora from Kingdom Hearts.

was revealed during an ongoing ‘Mr. Sakurai Presents’ stream hosted by Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai.

The reveal event for the final DLC character was first teased during the September Nintendo Direct, leading speculation to run particularly rampant in the weeks since. Sora had been trending for days since that first tease, and Sakurai confirmed that he was one of the most requested characters from the ballot for the fourth Smash Bros. on the Wii U and 3DS.

The iconic Keyblade wielder arrives to the battlefield. Sora from #KingdomHearts will be the final Super #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter! Look forward to the release of Sora in Challenger Pack 11 on 10/18. pic.twitter.com/zuhyPhydvv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 5, 2021

In terms of gameplay, Sora sports moves from several of the Kingdom Hearts‘ games, including his classic three-hit Keyblade combos, as well as special moves like Sonic Blade for horizontal and vertical thrusts and magic spells like Firaga and Thundaga.

His stage, meanwhile, is Hollow Bastion, which featured Beauty and the Beast characters in the original games but doesn’t here (presumably due to licensing with Disney). Sora also has alternate outfits based on his looks from Kingdom Hearts, Kingdom Hearts II, Kingdom Hearts III and more. Meanwhile, he’ll come with 9 songs, including “Night of Fate,” “Hand in Hand” and “Destati.”

And, of course, here’s Kirby’s look when he absorbs Sora:

Sora will release on October 18th alongside three Mii Fighter outfits: Doom‘s Doom Slayer, Judd the Cat and Splatoon‘s Octoling.

Sora rounds out Ultimate‘s Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which costs $37.79 CAD and includes Min-Min (Arms), Steve (Minecraft), Sephiroth (Final Fantasy VII), Pyra and Mythra (Xenoblade Chronicles 2) and Kazuya (Tekken). Meanwhile, the first Fighters Pass is priced at $31.49 and includes Joker (Persona 5), Hero (Dragon Quest), Banjo-Kazooie (Banjo-Kazooie), Terry (King of Fighters) and Byleth (Fire Emblem: Three Houses). A 12th DLC fighter, Mario‘s Piranha Plant, is sold separately for $7.55.

Since launching in December 2018, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has gone onto become the best-selling fighting game of all time and of the Switch’s flagship titles. Therefore, Sora marks the end of a quite the era.