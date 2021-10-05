Samsung Galaxy One UI 4.0 beta is rolling out in the U.S. with tons of new features

Samsung’s One UI 4.0 beta has rolled out in the U.S, but unfortunately, Canadians have once again been left out.

The beta is available for Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones only and runs on top of Android 12 with ‘Material You.’ Google’s Material You allows your smartphone’s wallpaper to match its background theme. It’s unclear when Samsung plans to bring the update to its other devices.

Other One UI 4.0 updates include the ability to add two emojis together and create a new animation, customizing the list of apps to share when you’re sharing photos, an ‘extra dim’ accessibility feature, a lock screen widget for voice recording, the ability to set the always-on display to turn on whenever you get a notification, and more.

There are even new Bixby features… yay.

You can check out the list of all 60 new features in SamMobile’s video round-up available below.

Source: Sam Mobile