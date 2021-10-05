Google’s indoor, wired Nest Cam indoor is now available in Canada for $130

Google has revealed a new $129 Nest Cam (indoor wired) that allows users to keep track of what’s going on inside of their home.

The camera is available in different designs and four colours: ‘Snow,’ ‘Linen,’ ‘Fog’ and ‘Sand with a maple wood base.’ However, it seems like only the Snow variant is available in Canada so far.

Google says its new Nest Cam offers ten times more machine learning power than its predecessor. It also features enhanced HDR video quality and processes events on-device, making it more accurate and providing timely alerts.

The indoor camera can detect people/animals and send alerts regarding important events. It features three hours of event video history with the ability to create Activity Zones that allow the camera to keep an eye on important places in your home, like doors and windows.

There’s also local storage backup, so if your Wi-Fi goes out, the camera will keep recording and upload your clips when the app is back online.

Source: Nest Cam