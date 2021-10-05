Google Pixel 6 reveal scheduled for October 19th

After months of leaks and rumours about Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 lineup and the Mountain View, California-based company going all out with its marketing, Google has just announced its Pixel Fall Event set to take place on October 19th at 1pm ET/10am PT.

Google is expected to fully detail the new devices during the event and show what its in-house Tensor chips are capable of.

“On October 19th, we’re officially introducing you to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro—the completely reimagined Google phones. Powered by Google Tensor, Google’s first custom mobile chip, they’re fast, smart and secure. And they adapt to you,” reads Google’s invite to the event. The event will be broadcasted live on the Pixel Event website and its YouTube channel with ASL interpretation.

While the Pixel 6 lineup will be officially unveiled at the October 19th event, we still aren’t sure when the devices will be available for the public to pre-order or purchase.

From what we know so far, the Pixel 6 Pro is expected to have a curved screen, similar to the S21 Ultra and Samsung’s ISOCELL GN1 50-megapixel sensor. The ultra-wide camera will use a 12-megapixel IMX386 sensor, while the 4x optical telephoto camera on the 6 Pro will use a 48-megapixel IMX586 sensor.

The phone will reportedly support up to 20x zoom with photos and videos (except 4K, where zoom is capped at 7x) and 4K/60fps video recording. However, we still don’t know how the new cameras will perform when paired with Google’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) models.

Further, the new Pixel devices will reportedly be capable of 33W wired charging. For reference, Google’s Pixel smartphones currently only support cable charging up to 18W.

