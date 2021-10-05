Facebook Gaming announces co-streaming feature

Facebook is now offering a co-streaming option through its Facebook Gaming service.

Facebook Gaming creators can search and tag up to three other gaming creators with the feature. The co-streaming experience starts when other creators tag you back and you see a confirmation green check icon next to the player’s name.

Twitch also offers a similar feature called ‘Squad Stream,‘ but it’s only available to Twitch Partners. In comparison, Facebook co-streaming is available to all Facebook Gaming users.

Source: Facebook