Amazon’s ‘Epic Deals’ sale discounts several TVs, Monitors and more

Amazon Canada is currently hosting an ‘Epic Deals’ sale with TVs, Monitors and audio accessories and PC accessories on sale.
Check out the deals below:
TVs
- Samsung 55-inch LS03T The Frame 4K ULtra HD HDR Smart QLED TV [Canada Version]: $1,498 (regularly $1,798)
- LG OLED48C1 48-inch 4K Smart 120Hz OLED TV: $1,797.99 (regularly $1,897.99)
- Samsung – 55-inch Q80A QLED 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV [Canada Version] (2021): $1,498 (regularly $1,898)
- LG 50UP7560 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $747 (regularly $797.99)
- LG OLED65G1 65-inch 4K Smart OLED Gallery Design TV: $3,997.99 (regularly $4,297.99)
- Samsung 43-inch LS05T The Sero 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart QLED TV [Canada Version]: $1,498 (regularly $1,998)
Monitors
- LG UltraFine 27UN850-W 27 Inch 4K UHD LED IPS Monitor: $449.99 (regularly $597.57)
- Samsung LC49RG90SSNXZA 49-inch QLED 120Hz HDR1000 WQHD Curved Super Wide 32:9 Gaming Monitor: $1,348 (regularly $1,499.99)
- LG 34WN780-B 34 Inch 21:9 UltraWide QHD (3440 x 1440): $599.99 (regularly $749.99)
- Samsung 32-inch M7 Smart Monitor 4K UHD: $448 (regularly $499.99)
- Samsung LU32J590UQNXZ 32-inch 4K UHD 60Hz Monitor: $358.98 (regularly $379.99)
- BenQ GW2780 27 inch IPS 1080p Eyecare monitor for Home Office with Low Blue Light: $213.98 (regularly $229.98)
- LG 34GL750 inch 21: 9 Ultragear Wfhd Curved IPS Gaming Monitor with FreeSync: $499.98 (regularly $557.70)
- ASUS TUF 27-inch HDR Gaming Monitor, 1ms, 1080P Full HD, 165Hz: $369.99 (regularly $399.99)
- LG 27GL83A-B 27-inch Ultragear QHD IPS 1ms NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible Gaming Monitor: $439.99 (regularly $499.99)
- ASUS ROG Swift PG43UQ 43-inch 144Hz 4K HDR DSC Gaming Monitor (3840 x 2160): $1,449.99 (regularly $1,999.99)
Audio
- Samsung HW-A470/ZC 2.1CH Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer [Canada Version] (2021): $298 (regularly $398)
- JBL Bar 2.0 All-In-One Compact 80-Watt Soundbar: $199.98 (regularly $299.98)
- JBL Under Armour Train Sport Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Gym Headphones: $199.98 (regularly $299.98)
- JBL Flip 4 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with up to 12 Hours of Battery Life: $109.99 (regularly $129.99)
- JBL GO2 Ultra Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with up to 5 Hours of Battery Life: $39.98 (regularly $49.99)
- Sennheiser HD 660 S High-Resolution Audiophile Headphone: $519.95 (regularly $679.99)
- Audio-Technica ATH-M20x Professional Headphones: $54 (regularly $69)
- Skullcandy Hesh Evo Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: $79.99 (regularly $99.99)
- JBL Live 300TWS True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Headphones: $79.98 (regularly $219.98)
PC accessories
- NETGEAR WiFi Range Extender EX6120: $68 (regularly $79.99)
- Cooler Master MasterBox with Tempered Glass Side Panel: $63.80 (regularly $69.99)
- SteelSeries Rival 5 Gaming Mouse with PrismSync RGB Lighting: $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive (SDIX30C-128G-GN6NE): $61.60 (regularly $76.99)
- WD 2TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive – USB 3.0: $68 (regularly $91.99)
- Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo: $29.99 (regularly $44.24)
- Corsair CH-9206015-NA Gaming K55 RGB Keyboard: $68.98 (regularly $79.99)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $119.98 (regularly $189.99)
- HyperX Alloy Origins Core – Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $109.18 (regularly $124.99)
Amazon also has a bunch of its Echo and Nest products on sale. Find those here.
