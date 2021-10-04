Several Echo and Ring devices are currently discounted on Amazon

Amazon Canada is currently offering a solid deal on the third-gen Echo Dot.

Regularly priced at $69.98, the Echo Dot is available for $27.49 right now and comes with a free Sengled Bluetooth bulb ($15 value).

The Echo Dot has an LED panel that can display time, outdoor temperature and timers.

While the third-gen Echo doesn’t share the spherical design as the new one, it still functions the same and has a bunch of accessories, including this Baby Yoda stand.

Other Amazon products are on sale on the website too. Check them out below:

