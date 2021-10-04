Apple’s refreshed MacBook Pro reportedly on track to release later this month

Apple’s September event was jampacked with new products, however, the MacBook Pro, which has long been rumoured to get a refresh, didn’t get its time to shine.

Now, in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter (paywall), Mark Gruman reiterates that the new M1X chip MacBook Pro is expected to release within the next month during a Mac-centric Apple event, and considering that historically Apple has held its Mac-focused events around October or early November, the timeframe makes sense.

There will be two events, and I’d expect the latter to be Mac + iPad. iPhone/Watch Tuesday. https://t.co/xfAjhUkigC — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 12, 2021

“We’ll likely see it show up first in a new range of MacBook Pros in the next month and a higher-end Mac mini at some point,” reads the newsletter. “The M1X has been developed in two variations: both with 10 CPU cores (eight high-performance and two high-efficiency) and either 16 or 32 graphics cores.”

Regarding Apple’s other Macs, Gurman claims that the company is working on a high-performance processor for a future Mac Pro, as well as an M2 for the MacBook Air, iMac, and lower-end MacBook Pro models.

The updated M1X MacBook Pro is rumoured to have an SD card slot, an HDMI port and MagSafe compatibility with an entirely new design with minimal bezels.

Source: Bloomberg