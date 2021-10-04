Netflix launches Play Something shuffle feature on Android

Netflix has officially rolled out its ‘Play Something’ shuffle feature to all Android users, following an April launch on TV devices.

With Play Something, users can have Netflix randomly select a movie or show to begin streaming. The service’s algorithm makes a selection based on specific titles you’ve watched, genres you’ve viewed and content saved in ‘My List.’

The Play Something button can be found on mobile devices on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. Meanwhile, Netflix says it will begin testing the feature on iOS sometime “in the coming months.”

Conversely, Android users in select markets (including Canada) are now getting a feature that iOS owners have had for several months: ‘Fast Laughs.’ It presents highlight reels of funny clips from Netflix movies and series in a TikTok-like fashion.

Finally, Netflix confirmed it’s bringing ‘Downloads for You’ to iOS within the next month. First launched on Android in February, the opt-in feature will automatically download content based on your viewing history. For example, if you’d been gotten to episode six of Squid Game but were heading out, Netflix would automatically download the remaining three episodes for you to watch offline on your trip.