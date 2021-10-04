Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are down right now

Facebook and Instagram are currently down as of roughly 11:30am ET/8:30am PT.

Outage tracking service DownDetector indicates a significant spike in Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp issue reports. Even Facebook’s Workplace variant is down.

In my experience, Instagram messages aren’t sending and my feed won’t update. Facebook also won’t load at all.

It’s unclear what the cause of Facebook’s latest outage is. The last time the media giant’s several platforms went down was on May 19th.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

More to come…