Best Buy’s Top Deals for the week discounts Amazon products and laptops

Best Buy Canada currently has a bunch of Amazon products, including the third-gen Echo Dot, Echo Show 5, Fire TV Stick and more on sale.
Check out the deals below:
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 32GB 6-inch Digital eReader with Touchscreen: $129.99 (regularly $169.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 8-inch 64GB FireOS Tablet with MTK/MT8168 4-Core Processor: $109.99 (regularly $139.99)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa: $26.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa: $49.97 (regularly $99.97)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 Smart Display with Alexa: $84.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (2020) Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote Lite: $29.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 8-inch 32GB FireOS Tablet with MTK/MT8168 4-Core Processor: $129.99 (regularly $179.99)
- Amazon Kindle 6″ Digital eReader with Touchscreen & Front Light: $89.99 (regularly $119.99)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 8GB 6-inch Digital eReader with Touchscreen: $104.99 (regularly $139.99)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube: $99.99 (regularly $149.99)
- Ring Wired Wi-Fi Video Doorbell & Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker: $74.99 (regularly $149.99)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 with Alexa & Blink Mini Wi-Fi Indoor 1080p IP Camera: $109.99 (regularly $174.99)
Apart from Amazon products, Best Buy has a bunch of laptops on sale too.
Find laptop deals below:
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch w/ Touch ID (2020) – Space Grey (Apple M1 Chip/256GB SSD/8GB RAM) (open box): $1,129.99 (regularly $1,199.99)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 14″ Laptop with 1 year of Microsoft 365 (AMD Athlon/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Win 10S): $249.99 (regularly $349.99)
- HP x360 14″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook – Silver (Intel Celeron N4020/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Chrome): $319.99 (regularly $449.99)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6″ Laptop – Platinum Grey (Intel Celeron N4020/256GB SSD/4GB RAM/Windows 10): $399.99 (regularly $499.99)
- Lenovo S330 14″ Chromebook – Business Black (MediaTek MT8173C/32GB eMMC/4GB RAM): $229.99 (regularly $299.99)
- Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 14″ Gaming Laptop – Black (Intel Core i7-11375H/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060): $1,899.99 (regularly $2,199.99)
- ASUS TUF F15 15.6″ Gaming Laptop – Eclipse Grey (Intel Core i5-11400H/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/RTX 3050): $999.99 (regularly $1,099.99)
- HP OMEN 15.6″ Gaming Laptop – Shadow Black (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 3060/Win 10): $1,599.99 (regularly $1,699.99)
- Microsoft Surface 3 13.5″ Touchscreen Laptop – Platinum (Intel Core i5-1035G7/128GB SSD/8GB RAM): $1,049.99 (regularly $1,149.99)
- Acer Spin CP713 13.5″ Touchscreen Chromebook – Silver (Intel Core i5-10210U/128GB SSD/8GB RAM/Chrome OS): $749.99 (regularly $899.99)
Find all laptops on sale at Best Buy here.
