Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders to launch October 8th

Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside the iPhone 13 lineup earlier last month. However, no information about the wearable’s specific release date had been shared until now, with Apple only saying the Series 7 will be available “later this fall.”

Apple has revealed that the Apple Watch Series 7 will be available to pre-order starting Friday, October 8th at 8am ET/5am PT and begin shipping on October 15th.

The Apple Watch Series 7 features a softer and rounder body shape when compared to previous iterations, along with a 70 percent brighter always-on mode and IP6X dust resistance. The Series 7 will be available in five aluminum case finishes, including Product Red, Refined Blue, Midnight, Starlight and Green.

Further, stainless steel options will be available in Silver, Graphite and Gold, along with an ‘Apple Watch Edition’ in Titanium and Black Titanium. The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $529.

It’s worth noting that once Series 7 releses, the Apple Watch Series 3 will be discounted from $259 to $249.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple