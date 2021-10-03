September round-up: Network expansions in Canada

Every month, we report on dozens of press releases from Canadian carrier companies announcing new investments in wireless and broadband services in regions across the country.
To help you keep on top of things, here’s a list of every announcement from September 2021, plus a helpful map so you can visualize where each company focused its efforts this month.
Bell
September 8th: Bell grows fibre network to 97,000 new locations in Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador
September 14th: Bell grows pure fibre internet network in Acadian Peninsula
September 14th: Bell expanding fibre internet access to 10,000 more locations in Oshawa, Ontario
September 28th: Bell MTS moves fibre broadband network into Manitoba’s Pembina Valley
September 28th: Bell pure fibre internet is coming to Barrington, Nova Scotia
September 29th: Bell extends pure fibre network to Memramcook and St. Martins, N.B.
Eastlink
September 22nd: Eastlink invests $26 million to improve its mobile network in New Brunswick
Rogers
September 23rd: Rogers expands 5G to Dartmouth and Bedford, Nova Scotia
SaskTel
September 10th: SaskTel erects 10 new cell towers, completes $107 million wireless project
Telus
September 8th: Telus expands Alberta 5G network to Lethbridge, Rocky Mountain House
September 9th: Telus to expand 5G to Greater Montreal regions in $90 million investment
September 9th: Outaouais, Lanaudière and Laurentides regions can now access Telus 5G
September 10th: Telus invests $28.5 million to improve its internet services in Burnaby
September 22nd: Telus announces $60 million investment to bring gigabit fibre to Maple Ridge, B.C.
September 27th: Telus expands 5G network to seven locations in British Columbia
Image source: Wikimedia Commons