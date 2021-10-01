Survey finds one in four Canadians want an EV, but price remains an issue

A new survey shows that while a solid chunk of Canadians are interested in making the switch to an electric vehicle (EV), the cost of purchasing one remains a major barrier.

Out of a survey of 1,551 Canadians, nearly 26 percent said they planned on purchasing an EV, according to a post on Tesla North drawing on a recent Bloomberg article.

That said, a 31 percent of respondents in the Leger Marketing survey confided that price is the main reason why they would not be buying an EV.

Moreover, a whooping 59 percent of folks surveyed said while cost is not their primary barrier to buying an EV, the steep price tag is still among the list of considerations keeping them from making the purchase.

Lack of charging infrastructure, concerns about range, and worries about battery replacement and longevity clocked in at 18 percent, 16 percent and 13 percent respectively.

In the recent 2021 federal election, all the major political parties made significant commitments to EV vehicles and zero-emission laws.

For their part, the newly-reelected Liberal Party promised that a minimum of half of all passenger vehicles sold in Canada will be zero-emission by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035.

The party also pledged to build 50,000 charging stations, and offer $5,000 in federal incentives for people who purchase zero-emission vehicles, as well as $5,000 in grants and $40,000 in interest-free loans towards retrofitting initiatives.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Source: Tesla North Via: Bloomberg