Lemnis Gate, Battlefield 1 Revolution and 12 other games added to GeForce Now

Nvidia has announced 14 new titles that have been added its GeForce Now cloud streaming service today.
Below is the list of new games:
- AWAY: The Survival Series (new game launch on Steam)
- Lemnis Gate (new game launch on Steam)
- The Eternal Cylinder (new game launch on Epic Games Store)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed (new game launch on Steam and Epic Games Store)
- INDUSTRIA (new game launch on Steam and Epic Games Store)
- The Last Friend (new game launch on Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Rogue Lords (new game launch on Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Europa Universalis IV (free on Epic Games Store, September 30th)
- Battlefield 1 Revolution (Steam and Origin)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition (Steam and Origin)
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst (Steam and Origin)
- Unravel Two (Steam and Origin)
- Rustler (Steam)
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist (Ubisoft Connect)
Nvidia’s cloud gaming service offers two membership options. The first is the free route that gives you standard access to the platform with a one-hour gaming limit per session. Once the hour passes, you can queue again to get another hour of free gaming, although you may have to wait a while.
Nvidia also offers a paid membership option that gives you priority access to gaming servers without any session length limit. This subscription costs $12.99/month or $129.99/year.
Learn more about Nvidia GeForce and its subscription options here.
Image credit: EA
Source: Nvidia