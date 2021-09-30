Google’s 2nd-gen Nest Hub is $50 off at Best Buy

Google’s 2nd-gen Nest Hub is currently on sale at Best Buy Canada.

The smart display with Google Assistant is currently available for $79.99, marking a $50 discount from the original $129.99 price tag.

Released in March 2021, the second-gen Nest Hub has seamless sleep tracking and offers tips for better sleep, courtesy of a partnership with the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM).

The device features a 7-inch 1024 x 600-pixel resolution display that offers intuitive on-screen controls that let you play, pause, browse, and change the volume with a single tap. However, you can control all of those functions simply by saying, “Hey Google.”

Further, the Nest Hub features solid integration with other Nest products, which are also currently discounted on BestBuy, including the Nest Thermostat, Nest Doorbell, Nest Cam and more.

Check out the discounts below:

Learn more about the second-gen Nest Hub here or follow the link to purchase it from Best Buy for $79.99.

Source: Best Buy