Public parties are now available with 20 Stadia titles

Stadia gamers trying to find teammates are in luck.

Google has quietly added support for public parties in Stadia, allowing you to find other gamers playing the same titles as you to team up with.

Public parties are now available to all Stadia users via the new ‘Parties’ menu under the ‘Friends’ panel — and yes, you can still invite your friends to a private party. The new menu includes an option to create a public party or join an existing one.

When creating a new public party, you’ll need to first select a supported game, write a brief party description and set how many players can join the party (10 max).

While not all Stadia titles feature public party support yet, roughly 20 games do. Google says the feature will come to more games soon.

You can create a public party if you’re playing any of the following games:

Ark: Survival Evolved

Crayta

Dead by Daylight

Destiny 2

Far Cry 5

Fifa 21

Fifa 22

Human: Fall Flat

Humankind

Madden NFL 22

Marvel’s Avengers

NBA 2K21

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Red Dead Redemption 2

The Crew 2

The Division 2

The Elder Scrolls Online

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Watch Dogs: Legion

Additionally, you can set up public parties on Stadia.com too. Simply follow the steps below:

Sign in to your account on Stadia.com and press the Stadia button on your controller (Shift+Tab if you’re on PC)

Select Parties > Start a party > Public party.

Select a tile you want to play, write a party description, select the number of additional players you want in your party (max 10), and click on Start Party.

It’s worth noting that once you’ve found the pre-determined number of players, the party will automatically become private. The new feature is also available to those that don’t subscribe to Stadia Pro.

Source: Google