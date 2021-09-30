Here are Netflix Canada’s horror shows and movies in time for Halloween

October is the perfect time to watch spooky content on Netflix.
Here are some of the scary films and shows currently on or coming to Netflix that might make you Scream. Several are Halloween-themed, others are suspenseful, many are spooky — and most are probably too frightening for me.
Below is all the scary content coming to Netflix in October:
- Scaredy Cats (October 1st)
- Escape the Undertake (October 5th)
- There’s Someone Inside Your House (October 6th)
- A Tale Dark & Grimm (October 8th)
- Fever Dream (October 13th)
- Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween (October 15th)
- The Trip (October 15th)
- You: season 3 (October 15th)
- Night Teeth (October 20th)
- Locke & Key: season 2 (October 22nd)
- Hypnotic (October 27th)
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight: part 2 (October 27th)
Below is some of the horror content already available on Netflix:
- Scary Movie
- Fear Street: parts 1-3
- Midnight Mass
- Hush
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- The Shallows
- Intrusion
- Prey
- Nightbooks
- No One Gets Out Alive
- Awake
- Blood Red Sky
- Brand New Cherry Favor
- Ghost Lab
- Kingdom: Ashin of the North
- Oxygen
- The Swarm
- Things Heard & Seen
- The 8th Night
- Army of the Dead
You can find a full list of the Halloween content available on Netflix here.