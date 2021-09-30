fbpx
Ikea and Asus ROG gamer collaboration is coming to Canada in October

The collection even includes a cup holder for your gamer fuel

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Sep 30, 20212:44 PM EDT
Ikea’s and Asus’ Republic of Gamers’ (ROG) collaboration is finally coming to Canada.

The collection of gaming furniture initially launched exclusively in China and Japan back in February. The Ikea x ROG collection includes 30 products across six different product categories including ‘Huvudspelare,’ ‘Utespelare,’ ‘Matchspel,’ ‘Gruppsel,’ ‘Uppspel’ and ‘Lånespelare.’

Each product family includes gaming desks/chairs and is an effort to target a wide range of budgets on Ikea’s part.

There’s even a cup holder that can clamp onto the side of a desk for your gamer fuel — because that’s something everyone needs, for sure.

Source: Ikea Via: RedFlagDeals

