Here’s what’s coming to Hayu in October 2021

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.

For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.

Hayu is available on Android and iOS, Apple TV, Shaw TV platform, and desktop.

Here’s what’s coming to Hayu in October:

The Bradshaw Brunch: season 2 (Thursdays from October 7th)

The Real Housewives of Melbourne: season 5 (Mondays from October 5th)

Clash of the Cover Bands: season 1 (Thursdays from October 14th)

Winter House: season 1 (Thursdays from October 21st)

Below Deck: season 9 (Tuesdays from October 26th)

Continuing Series