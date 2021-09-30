fbpx
Deals

Get up to 30,000 PC points with purchase of select Google Nest products

The offer is available exclusively on Shoppers Drug Mart's website

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Sep 30, 202111:04 AM EDT
0 comments

PC Optimum cardholders can get 15,000 to 30,000 bonus points with the purchase of select Google Nest accessories from Shoppers Drug Mart.

Shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘codemaker,’ the promotion is available online only.

Check out the deals below:

It’s worth noting that the bonus point promotion is set to expire today, September 30th, at 11:59pm ET.

Image credit: Shoppers Drug Mart

Source: Shoppers Drug Mart Via: RedFlagDeals

Comments