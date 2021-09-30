Crave announces the guest judge lineup for Canada’s Drag Race Season 2

Crave has announced its guest lineup for Canada’s Drag Race Season 2. Additionally, there’s a new full-length trailer.

Canada’s Drag Race will feature special guests who critique runway looks, challenges and more, similar to last season.

These guest judges include Bif Naked, Caitlin Cronenberg, Emma Hunter, Connor Jessup, Fefe Dobson, Gigi Gorgeous, Hollywood Jade and Mitsou. Other guests making appearances this season include the winner of Canada’s Drag Race Season 1, Priyanka, as well as Boman Martinez Reid and Thom Allison.

And in case you forgot the resident judges, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, Amanda Brugel and Traci Melchor will be determining who will be progressing each week.

Just two weeks ago, Bell announced that Canada’s Drag Race will air weekly on Crave starting October 14th. As well, it unveiled the new contestants for Season 2, which include Adriana, Beth, Eve 6000, Gia Metric, Icesis Couture, Kendall Gender, Kimora Armour, Océane Aqua-Black, Pythia, Stephanie Prince, Suki Doll and Synthia Kiss.

Note: Canada’s Drag Race is produced by Blue Ant Studios, a division of MobileSyrup parent company Blue Ant Media.