Toronto-made Xbox indie game Echo Generation will release on October 21

Toronto-based indie developer Cococucumber has revealed that its adventure game Echo Generation will release on October 21st.

The game is coming to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Steam, with a simultaneous day one launch on Game Pass for Console and PC.

The release date was revealed in a new trailer:

Inspired by both coming-of-age films and horror novels, Echo Generation follows a group of kids in a small fictional Canadian town as they investigate supernatural occurrences. In terms of gameplay, the kids will fight off against bizarre creatures in classic RPG-inspired turn-based combat while recruiting pet companions to assist them.

On Xbox Series X, 4K/60fps will be supported.

Image credit: Cococucumber