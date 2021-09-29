fbpx
News

The Mandalorian spin-off ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ to hit Disney+ on December 29

The series follows Temeura Morrison's legendary bounty hunter after the events of The Mandalorian Season 2

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Sep 29, 202111:15 AM EDT
0 comments
Star Wars The Book of Boba Fett

Lucasfilm has confirmed that its highly anticipated spin-off to The MandalorianThe Book of Boba Fett, will premiere on Disney+ on December 29th.

The company had previously only given a vague “December” release window. Set after the events of The Mandalorian‘s second season, the series “finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate,” according to Lucasfilm.

Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen are reprising their roles of Fett and Shand, respectively. Key members of The Mandalorian‘s creative team, including Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, are also working on The Book of Boba Fett.

Additionally, Lucasfilm unveiled the first look at key art from the upcoming series, which features Fett sitting on his new throne.

It’s a big time for Disney+, as the streaming service is set to celebrate its second anniversary on November 12th.

To commemorate, Disney will hold its first-ever annual ‘Disney+ Day’ event on that date, which will feature premieres like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and announcements from the likes of Marvel and Lucasfilm.

Comments