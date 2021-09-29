Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in October 2021

PlayStation offers a few games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its PlayStation Plus service every month.

Now, the company has revealed the trio of games that will land on PS Plus in October, which are the same three that were leaked earlier this week.

PlayStation 5 owners can snag the multiplayer shooter Hell Let Loose, while the Canadian-made golf sim PGA Tour 2K21 and visceral fighter Mortal Kombat X make up the two free PS4 games.

All three games will be available for free through PS Plus from October 5th to November 1st.

PlayStation Plus costs $11.99 CAD/month, $29.99/three months or $69.99/year.

September’s free PlayStation Plus games, which include Hitman 2, will remain available until October 4th.

Image credit: Team17

Source: PlayStation