The Mobile Shop says Albertans like texting each other 🍆

Albertans really like texting each other 🍆 emojis, according to The Mobile Shop.

The retailer, which sells phones and mobile plans out of grocery stores that carry President’s Choice products, recently ran a study about Canadian texting habits. In an email to MobileSyrup, The Mobile Shop details some “key findings” from that study.

For one, Canada’s favourite emojis include the laughing face 😂 (used by 63 percent of the population), the crying face 😢 (used by 42 percent of the population) and the kissing face 😗 (used by 39 percent of the population).

Fewer Canadians like using the “more scandalous emojis,” according to The Mobile Shop. Those include the peach 🍑 and eggplant 🍆 at six percent and the fire 🔥 at 13 percent. However, Alberta apparently leads the way in eggplant emoji usage.

Moreover, one or two emojis per message is the “sweet spot,” according to 64 percent of Canadians. However, seven percent believe five or more is acceptable. Most of those folks are from Atlantic Canada, which is apparently the “most emoji-happy.” However, those living in Manitoba or Saskatchewan are least likely to text with emojis — 20 percent agree that no emojis at all is the way to go.

Finally, The Mobile Shop says that on average, only two in 10 Canadians text using acronyms like ‘lol,’ while Canadians under 34 most commonly use voice notes, exclamation marks and GIFs.

MobileSyrup reached out to The Mobile Shop for additional details about Canadian texting habits and will update this post with any interesting bonus information the retailer provides.