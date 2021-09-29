Dell Canada’s Deals of the Week discounts several gaming laptops and PCs

Dell Canada’s limited-time “Deals of the Week” sale discounts several Laptops, PCs, and headphones with free shipping.
Check out some of the deals below:
Laptops
- Inspiron 14: $829.99 (regularly $1,028.99)
- XPS 13: $1,049.99 (regularly $$1,299.99)
- Inspiron 14 2-in-1: $1,099.99 (regularly $1,348.99)
- XPS 15 : $2,099.99 (regularly $2,449.99)
- Inspiron 15 3000: $379.99 (regularly $498.99)
Gaming Laptops
- G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop: $949.99 (regularly $1,198.99)
- G15 Special Edition Gaming Laptop: $1,599.99 (regularly $1,848.99)
- Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop: $1,499.99 (regularly $1,799.99)
- Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop: $1,799.99 (regularly $1,949.99)
- G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060: $1,549.99 (regularly $1,898.99)
Desktops and all-in-ones
- Inspiron 24 5000 Black All-In-One with Bipod Stand: $649.99 (regularly $828.99)
- Inspiron Compact Desktop: $699.99 (regularly $1,028.99)
- Inspiron 27 7000 Silver All-In-One with Arch Stand: $1,099.99 (regularly $1,478.99)
- Inspiron 24 5000 Silver Touch All-In-One with Arch Stand: $1,099.99 (regularly $1,428.99)
- Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop: $2,499.99 (regularly $2,649.99)
Monitors
- Dell 27 Curved 144Hz Gaming Monitor – S2721HGF: $279.99 (regularly $440.02)
- Alienware 27 240Hz Gaming Monitor – AW2720HF: $479.99 (regularly $705.06)
- Dell UltraSharp 43 4K USB-C Monitor: U4320Q: $1,079.99 (regularly $1,469.19)
- Dell 22 60Hz Monitor – SE2222H: $129.99 (regularly $239.99)
- Dell 27 USB-C Monitor – S2722DC: $449.99 (regularly $629.99)
Headphones
- Sony WI-C200 – In-ear Earphones with mic – Bluetooth – Wireless – Black: $39.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Sony WI-C200 – In-ear Earphones with mic – Bluetooth – Wireless – White: $39.99 (regularly $49.99)
- SteelSeries Arctis 3: $74.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Alienware Stereo Gaming Headset | AW310H: $74.99 (regularly $99.99)
- Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset | AW510H: $99.99 (regularly $129.99)
A full list of products under Dell’s ‘Deals of the Week’ sale can be found here. It’s worth noting that the sale ends on Friday, October 1st at 6am ET.
Image credit: Dell
Source: Dell