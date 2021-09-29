Here’s the content coming to CBC Gem in October 2021

CBC has shared the full list of movies and shows coming to its ‘Gem’ video streaming service in October.
You can view the full list of content coming to the platform below:
October 1st
- Call the Midwife: season 8
- What’s Your Ailment
- The Office UK: season 1
- There Are No Fakes
- Jamie Cooks Italy
October 5th
- Sort Of
October 6th
- Diggstown
- War of the Worlds: season 2
October 8th
Firecrackers
October 15th
- Sherlock: season 2
- R.L Stine’s the Haunting Hour: season 3
- Daughter
October 17th
- Writing the Land
- The Great Canadian Baking Show
- A Suitable Boy
October 22nd
- Smother
- Diego Star
- Fatima in Kabul
October 29th
- Pen15 Animated Special
- Felicia’s Journey
- Dreamland: The Burning Black Wall Street
- R.L Stine’s the Haunting Hour: season 4
- Grand Designs New Zealand: season 4
CBC Gem offers free viewing with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. It’s available on iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.
