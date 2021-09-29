Canada will decide whether to ban Huawei 5G tech in ‘coming weeks’

The question of whether Canada will permit Huawei technology onto the country’s 5G mobile network will soon be answered, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

When asked by reporters, the PM said that the government “will no doubt be making announcements in the coming weeks,” as per an article by Reuters.

Trudeau’s statement comes a week after Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, was allowed to return to China after being on house arrest in Vancouver for three years.

Canadian police arrested Meng in December 2018 over fraud charges levied against her by the United States government.

Since Meng’s arrest, some have called into question whether Huawei devices should be allowed in Canada.

These concerns came to a head in June, when a leaked government report compiled by Clairvoyance Cyber Corp for Public Safety Canada was made public through an Access to Information requisition

The report claimed there was an increase in cyberattacks carried out using Huawei devices in Canada following Meng’s arrest.

According to Reuters, all four other countries in the “Five Eyes” — an international intelligence alliance, of which Canada is the fifth member — have instituted their own national bans against Huawei’s 5G devices.

Those countries are Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

