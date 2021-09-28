Your iPhone 13 will disable Face ID if it detects a third-party screen replacement

iFixit recently confirmed that changing an iPhone 13 series’ battery will result in an “Unable to verify this iPhone has a genuine Apple battery” message.

However, the device will continue to operate like normal but without access to battery health features, just like Apple’s iPhone 12 series.

Now, more information from iFixit’s teardown of the iPhone 13 Pro reveals that swapping the phone’s display will render Face ID useless.

“We tried transferring the sensors from the old display and porting over the Face ID hardware, but no dice,” reads iFixit’s teardown. It seems as though the display is serial-locked to the specific device, and changing it disables Face ID.

However, this happens with third-party repairs and getting your iPhone 13’s screen replaced from Apple’s service centre won’t result in the Face ID malfunction.

YouTuber ‘Phone Repair Guru’ also reported the same issue. Watch the video below for reference:

Image credit: iFixit

Source: iFixit