Japan’s Super Nintendo World is getting a Donkey Kong-themed expansion

Nintendo’s Japanese Super Nintendo World theme park will soon get an ape-filled expansion.

Set to open in 2024 is a new Donkey Kong-themed area. The new section of the park will feature a roller coaster, interactive experiences and themed merchandise and food.

“Guests will be able to take a walk on the wild side through the lush jungles where Donkey Kong and his friends live,” reads Nintendo’s blog post regarding the announcement.

This new addition will increase the theme park’s size by 70 percent, says Nintendo.

Nintendo’s Donkey Kong franchised started back in 1981 as an arcade game. Donkey Kong has been featured in several titles across Nintendo’s consoles following his arcade debut, including the Donkey Kong Country series and Donkey Kong 64.

Since its inception, the series has sold more than 65 million units.

The park initially opened in March 2021 after a lengthy delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Nintendo