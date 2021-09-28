Stadia Phone Link allows you to use your phone as a Stadia controller

You can now use your mobile phone as a controller for Stadia when playing games on a TV.
At launch, Google’s Stadia game streaming platform only worked with the official Stadia Controller. Then came support for third-party gamepads, like the PlayStation and Xbox controllers. Now, Stadia has launched a new feature called ‘Phone Link’ that allows Android and iOS devices to double as a touchscreen gamepad when playing Stadia on the Google TV, Android TV or the Chromecast Ultra.
As noted by 9to5Google, Phone Link also allows your smartphone to act as a bridge between unsupported controllers and your TV. You can use Phone Link to connect third-party controllers to your smartphone, which then transmits the signal to your TV, allowing you to use a controller that traditionally can’t connect to your TV through Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. This adds a little bit of response time delay and lag, but it’s better than having no third-party controller support at all.
Follow the steps below to connect your smartphone to a Stadia supported Android/Google TV and use it as a controller:
- Launch the Stadia app on your TV
- Launch the Stadia app on your smartphone
- Tap the controller prompt and follow the instruction on the screen
Follow the steps below to connect your smartphone to Chromecast Ultra and use it as a controller:
- Select the input to which your Chromecast Ultra is connected to your TV
- A linking code should be visible on the Chromecast’s ambient mode screen.
- Launch the Stadia app on your phone
- Select the controller icon
- Then, select Phone Touch Gamepad
- Then choose Play on TV
- Enter the linking code, and you’re good to go
Source: Stadia Via: 9to5Google