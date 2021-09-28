Stadia Phone Link allows you to use your phone as a Stadia controller

You can now use your mobile phone as a controller for Stadia when playing games on a TV.

At launch, Google’s Stadia game streaming platform only worked with the official Stadia Controller. Then came support for third-party gamepads, like the PlayStation and Xbox controllers. Now, Stadia has launched a new feature called ‘Phone Link’ that allows Android and iOS devices to double as a touchscreen gamepad when playing Stadia on the Google TV, Android TV or the Chromecast Ultra.

As noted by 9to5Google, Phone Link also allows your smartphone to act as a bridge between unsupported controllers and your TV. You can use Phone Link to connect third-party controllers to your smartphone, which then transmits the signal to your TV, allowing you to use a controller that traditionally can’t connect to your TV through Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. This adds a little bit of response time delay and lag, but it’s better than having no third-party controller support at all.

Follow the steps below to connect your smartphone to a Stadia supported Android/Google TV and use it as a controller:

Launch the Stadia app on your TV

Launch the Stadia app on your smartphone

Tap the controller prompt and follow the instruction on the screen

Follow the steps below to connect your smartphone to Chromecast Ultra and use it as a controller:

Select the input to which your Chromecast Ultra is connected to your TV

A linking code should be visible on the Chromecast’s ambient mode screen.

Launch the Stadia app on your phone

Select the controller icon

Then, select Phone Touch Gamepad

Then choose Play on TV

Enter the linking code, and you’re good to go

Source: Stadia Via: 9to5Google