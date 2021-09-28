Amazon reveals new fitness band that looks like a Fitbit Charge

Amazon is stepping up its wellness game with a new fitness tracker called the Amazon Halo View.

The wearable features a screen and looks strikingly similar to the Fitbit Charge.

The Halo View can track sleep, monitor blood oxygen levels, workouts, and more. It also boasts a waterproof design and features a skin temperature sensor.

Alongside the band, Amazon launched Halo Fitness, a subscription service it says offers subscribers hundreds of guided workouts and seems similar to Peloton’s app or Apple Fitness+.

The company also released a second subscription service, Halo Nutrition, that aims to help users plan healthy meals and grocery lists.

While Amazon pushed into the health-and-fitness tech space in a surprisingly significant way during its fall event, it’s unclear if this wearable will ever make its way onto Canada wrists.

For example, Amazon’s Halo fitness band never released here.

The Halo View costs $79.99 USD (roughly $101 CAD).

Click here to read more of our coverage from the September 28th Amazon event.

Image credit: Amazon