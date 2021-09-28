Amazon reveals its own low-cost smart thermostat

Amazon is moving into the smart thermostat market to more directly compete with Google and Toronto-based Ecobee in the smart home space.

During the tech giant’s recent fall hardware event, Amazon introduced its Smart Thermostat, a new smart home device that uses Alexa voice controls.

The Smart Thermostat also features ambient computing software that lets it, for example, cool down your home when you’re away or asleep.

This is very similar to location-based features Google and Ecobee offer with their respective smart home thermostats.

Amazon Smart Thermostat is Energy star-certified and works with @alexa99 so customers can keep their homes energy efficient, and it's just $59.99. pic.twitter.com/35TQrl1k3z — Amazon News (@amazonnews) September 28, 2021

It’s also worth pointing out that the thermostat was developed through a partnership with Honeywell, ensuring that it should work with most existing HVAC systems.

Amazon says that its new Smart Thermostat starts at $60 USD (roughly $76 CAD).

