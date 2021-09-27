Video quality on Twitter is getting a crisp update

Videos in your Twitter feed should now look a lot less crunchy, according to a recent tweet from the microblogging platform’s support account.
The tweet claims that videos uploaded to Twitter “will appear less pixelated,” thanks to a new update aimed at improving video quality.
Some good news: we’ve made updates to improve video quality.
Starting today, videos you upload to Twitter will appear less pixelated for a better watching experience. pic.twitter.com/lJPI14PVRV
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 24, 2021
According to reporting by The Verge, the improvement in question involved axing a “pre-processing step” that “split videos into smaller chunks” in the upload process.
Apparently, this step sometimes reduced the quality of the final posted video.
This announcement is the latest in a slew of new features and updates from Twitter this month.
In September 2021 alone, the social media platform has introduced the following changes so far:
September 1st: Twitter debuts ‘Super Follows’, a paid subscription service for users who want to monetize their tweets via a paywall
September 1st: Twitter opens beta-testing for auto-block setting called ‘Safety Mode’
September 2nd: Twitter teases an in-development privacy setting that lets you hide old tweets
September 7th: Twitter starts testing full-screen ‘edge-to-edge’ display on iOS
September 8th: Twitter lets users cull their Followers list with new ‘Remove this follower’ button
September 8th: Twitter launches out moderated invite-only groups called ‘Communities’
September 9th: Twitter rolls out out emoji reactions for Turkish users only
September 10th: Twitter tests bot-identifying labels
September 23rd: Twitter introduces an upcoming trigger warning feature called ‘Heads Up’
September 23rd: Twitter expands its ‘Tips’ payment options to include Bitcoin, teases forthcoming NFT authentication
Source: The Verge