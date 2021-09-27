TikTok hits 1 billion active users while battling pandemic misinformation and government scrutiny

The social media platform that everyone loves to hate, TikTok, has hit 1 billion active users at a pace much faster than its main competitor, Facebook-owned Instagram.

For reference, Instagram launched in 2010 and hit the one billion mark in 2018. On the other hand, TikTok launched in 2016 and achieved the feat in a little over five years.

@tiktokcanada ✨ 1 billion✨ people on TikTok! Thank you to our global community 🎉 ♬ original sound – TikTok Canada

What makes the milestone special is that the platform reached the one billion mark while facing significant government scrutiny around the world and the app’s banned status in India, a massive market for the short-video platform.

The rapid success has seen TikTok’s core concepts adapted by other platforms, notably Instagram’s Reels, Youtube’s Shorts and Snapchat’s Spotlight. Despite the increasing competition, TikTok continues to expand rapidly, and its parent company, ByteDance, reportedly recently purchased VR company Pico, suggesting that the platform might be delving into the VR market.

Image credit: TikTok

Source: TikTok