Tbooth is currently offering double value for device trade-ins

Tbooth Wireless is currently offering a ‘Double Your Trade-in Value’ promotion where you can get up to $800 in credit for your old phone.

Shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘vado66,’ the deal is available in-store only and rewards you with up to $800 to spend in-store with an eligible two-year plan when you trade in an old device.

According to vado66, who traded in his old 64GB iPhone XS Max with a cracked back, “they gave me a $566 trade-in value + $200 on top.” vado66 opted for a new 128GB iPhone 12 and got an additional $66 off for making a $174 down payment. Further, Tbooth also waived off the $50 activation/service fee.

If we do the math, that’s $566 for the trade-in, an additional $200 credit courtesy of Tbooth and $66 off for making a down payment equals $832 slashed off vado66‘s new device’s cost. All that is left to pay is the device’s outstanding balance along with the monthly bill of whatever 24-month plan you opt for.

This is a solid deal for anyone looking to purchase a new iPhone 13 lineup device at a significantly lower cost.

Source: RedFlagDeals