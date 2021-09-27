Rare Mew Oreo boxes are selling for thousands on eBay

A $15,000 box of Oreos is currently available on eBay.

Yes, that number is correct — $15,000 USD (roughly $19,000 CAD) for a package of Oreos. This Oreo frenzy is tied to the limited-edition Pokémon-themed Oreos that released earlier this month.

The Pokémon X Oreo collaboration allows you to collect all 16 different Pokémon Oreos, including Bulbasaur, Charmander, Cyndaquil, Dratini, Grookey, Jigglypuff, Lapras, Mew, Pancham, Pikachu, Piplup, Rowlett, Sableye, Sandshrew, Snivy and Squirtle.

As expected, mythical Pokémon Mew is the rarest of the bunch. A box of Mew Oreos is currently selling for various prices on eBay, including $500 USD (roughly $631.43 CAD) and another for $25,000 (about $31,500 CAD). Like with most rare items, the price varies between sellers, but either way, this is an expensive price for a single box of Oreos.

A person is even selling single Pokémon X Oreo cookies for $250 each. If you happen to come across a box of Oreo with Mew on it, you should definitely keep it regardless of how tempted you might be to eat it.

