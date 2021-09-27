Pay for your plan and get a Pixel 4a for free with Zoomer Wireless

Rogers’ flanker brand Zoomer Wireless’ new promotion can get you a Google Pixel 4a for free on a two-year term.
The device comes with Zoomer’s unlimited Canada-wide smart plan with 7GB of data per month along with unlimited calling and texting for $50 per month.
Under the promotion, you only pay the plan cost for two years and get the Pixel 4a at no additional cost.
Zoomer Wireless has other devices under the same promotion too.
Check them out below:
- Alcatel GO FLIP 3 with 150 minutes + 150 messages + no data: $16.20 per month for 24 months
- Motorola moto e with unlimited minutes + unlimited messaging + 1GB data: $27 per month for 24 months
- Samsung Galaxy A12 with unlimited minutes + unlimited messaging + 4GB data: $36 per month for 24 months
- Moto g power with unlimited minutes + unlimited messaging + 6GB data: $40.50 per month for 24 months
- TCL 20 Pro with unlimited minutes + unlimited messaging + 7GB data: $45 per month for 24 months ($200 downpayment)
- Samsung Galaxy A11 with unlimited minutes + unlimited messaging + 4GB data: $36 per month for 24 months
- TCL 20S with unlimited minutes + unlimited messaging + 6GB data: $40.50 per month
Learn more about the promotion or find all devices under it here.
Source: Zoomer Wireless