Nokia will likely launch a new tablet on October 6

It looks like HMD Global’s Nokia is teasing a new tablet.
Everything you’d expect from a Nokia phone in a tablet.
Coming 6.10.21 pic.twitter.com/uTssAURMMQ
— Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) September 27, 2021
Nokia smartphones are pretty close to stock Android and at least lately, don’t really offer top-of-the-line specs. While it’s still unclear, it’s likely that this upcoming tablet will fall squarely in the mid-range space.
Based on recent rumours, the tablet will be called the Nokia T20 and will sport a 10.36-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a Unisoc chipset. Additionally, the T20 will reportedly include Android 11 and come in a 4G and Wi-Fi-only model.
Nokia will launch the rumoured tablet on October 6th, potentially alongside several other devices.