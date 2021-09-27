Nokia will likely launch a new tablet on October 6

It looks like HMD Global’s Nokia is teasing a new tablet.

Everything you’d expect from a Nokia phone in a tablet.

Coming 6.10.21 pic.twitter.com/uTssAURMMQ — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) September 27, 2021

Nokia smartphones are pretty close to stock Android and at least lately, don’t really offer top-of-the-line specs. While it’s still unclear, it’s likely that this upcoming tablet will fall squarely in the mid-range space.

Based on recent rumours, the tablet will be called the Nokia T20 and will sport a 10.36-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a Unisoc chipset. Additionally, the T20 will reportedly include Android 11 and come in a 4G and Wi-Fi-only model.

Nokia will launch the rumoured tablet on October 6th, potentially alongside several other devices.

Source: Nokia Via: GSMArena