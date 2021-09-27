Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave in October 2021

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix and Crave in October.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later.
If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming to’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix and Crave in October:
Leaving Netflix
- Scandal: Seasons 1-7 (October 4th)
- Scary Movie 2 (October 19th)
- Scary Movie 3 (October 19th)
- Scary Movie 4 (October 19th)
- Scary Movie 5 (October 19th)
- Argo (October 31st)
Leaving Crave
- Girls Night Out (October 1st)
- Bitchin’ The Sound And Fury of Rick James (October 2nd)
- No Good Deed (October 5th)
- Rule of 3 (October 6th)
- Frontier: Season 1 (October 14th)
- The Wrestlers: Season 1 (October 14th)
- Supermarket Sweep: Season 1 (October 17th)
- Pain and Glory (October 19th)
- Brett Kissel Live at the Drive-In (October 20th)
- Being James Bond (October 24th)
- The Education of Dee Dee Ricks (October 26th)
- The Beaverton: Season 1 (October 19th)
- Howdytoons: It’s Halloween (October 30th)
- The L Word: Seasons 1-6 (October 31st)
- Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (October 31st)
- James Vs. His Future Self (October 31st)
- Jojo Rabbit (October 31st)
- Denis & Me: season 1 (October 31st)
- Restless River (October 31st)
- Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (October 31st)
- Training Ground (October 31st)
- Alien (October 31st)
- Alien 3
- Alien vs Predator (October 31st)
- Alien: Resurrection (October 31st)
- Aliens (October 31st)
- Baby Mama (October 31st)
- Battleship (October 31st)
- The Campaign (October 31st)
- Casino (October 31st)
- Catch and Release (October 31st)
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (October 31st)
- Children of Men (October 31st)
- Despicable Me (October 31st)
- Early Release (October 31st)
- The Equalizer (October 31st)
- Fanatic
- The Five-Year Engagement (October 31st)
- Fury (October 31st)
- Gone Baby Gone (October 31st)
- Hereafter (October 31st)
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
- Inside Man 06 (October 31st)
- Lakeview Terrace (October 31st)
- Legends of the Fall (October 31st)
- Letters to Juliet (October 31st)
- Mamma Mia! (October 31st)
- Matilda (October 31st)
- Moonrise Kingdom (October 31st)
- The Natural (October 31st)
- Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (October 31st)
- Notting Hill (October 31st)
- Philomena (October 31st)
- Pitch Perfect (October 31st)
- Primary Colors (October 31st)
- Proof of Life (October 31st)
- Scarface (’83) (October 31st)
- Sex and the City 2 (October 31st)
- Snow White and the Huntsman (October 31st)
- Sunshine (October 31st)
- Sympathy For Mr. Vengeance (October 31st)
- The Bodyguard (October 31st)
- The Bonfire of the Vanities (October 31st)
- The Good and the Bad the Weird (October 31st)
- The Last Picture Show (October 31st)
- The Matrix Reloaded (October 31st)
- The Matrix Revolutions (October 31st)
- The Mission (October 31st)
- The Monuments Men (October 31st)
- Thirst (October 31st)
- Wag The Dog (October 31st)