Forget the iPhone 13 — Wendy’s has a phone now

Wendy’s Canadian Twitter account has done what only a few tech giants have been able to accomplish in the past: it’s created a phone. Will it go the way of the Fire Phone, or is this the next iPhone?

No, I’m only kidding. The Wendy’s phone is just a reskinned Android phone of some kind, and it’s hard to tell what it actually looks like since a lot of the renders on Wendy’s website have a case on it.

For the chance to get yours, download the Wendy’s app, 💗 and screenshot your favourite Wendy’s order, then Tweet it out with #WendysPhone and #Contest. You can try again every day. Learn more about the phone here: https://t.co/sRHZ7UXUuF Rules & Regs: https://t.co/8C1lzgZuM1 pic.twitter.com/MfVFMAgO0V — Wendy’s 🇨🇦 (@WendysCanada) September 27, 2021

From what we can see, there’s a three-camera array on the rear and a fingerprint sensor. While the product description says that the phone has front and rear cameras, the renders all core up the front-facing one, but I’d expect it to be a small hole punch or a notch.

MobileSryup has reached out to Wendy’s Canada for more information regarding the device.

On the software side of things, the phone has a digital assistant that responds to “Hey Wendy.” It’s unclear if this is proprietary Wendy’s software or if this is just a custom wake word for Alexa or some other voice assistant.

The only way to get this phone is to win one. To do this, you need to post a screenshot to Twitter saying something like, “Hey Wendy, give me a #Wendysphone” with the hashtag #Contest.

You can learn more on the official Wendy’s contest website.