Bell’s 30GB/$65 is a solid deal for current Bell internet customers

Bell is offering a 30GB unlimited data plan for $65 per month exclusively to Bell internet customers, according to RedFlagDeals user ‘Toronto Gamblers.’

Per the post, current Bell internet users can save up to $120 on a new phone for 24 months, with $5 bill credits per month and a 30GB plan for $65/month.

Regularly, Bell’s $30GB plan costs $80 per month, but with the new promotion, you only pay $65, saving you $15 per month, which totals to be $360 saved over the course of your two-year contract.

This is a solid deal if you’re looking to purchase a new smartphone, as you’ll automatically get a $120 discount along with a 30GB plan for $65 per month.

While the offer is not visible to me on Bell’s website, it might be because I don’t have a Bell internet connection. If you’re an existing Bell internet customer, log in to the website and head to the ‘Promotions‘ section or reach out to Bell to claim the offer.

Source: RedFlagDeals