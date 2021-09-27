Apple says iPhone 13 ‘Unlock with Apple Watch’ fix is coming soon

After several reports, Apple finally confirmed that ‘Unlock with Apple Watch’ doesn’t work with the iPhone 13 series through an updated support document.

However, the tech giant says that a fix is coming in an upcoming update. The support document update reads as follow:

“Apple has identified an issue where Unlock with Apple Watch may not work with iPhone 13 devices. You might see “Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch” if you try to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask, or you might not be able to set up Unlock with Apple Watch.

This issue will be fixed in an upcoming software update. Until the update is available, you can turn off Unlock with Apple Watch and use your passcode to unlock your iPhone 13.

To turn off Unlock with Apple Watch, go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode.”

Until the update drops, Apple says that iPhone 13 users should turn off the ‘Unlock with Apple Watch’ feature and use a passcode to unlock the smartphone. You can find this under the Apple Watch settings and then ‘Face ID & Passcode.’

While a minor issue, it seems strange that Apple wouldn’t be aware of this problem before releasing the iPhone 13 series, especially given how useful it’s been amid the pandemic and face mask mandates.

Given Apple’s track record for quickly fixing issues, an update to solve the Unlock with Apple Watch problem will likely drop shortly.

Source: Apple Via: MacRumors