Enter for a chance to win a free Surface Laptop Go and Nest Hub Max

This contest is pretty different from our previous ones as we’re giving away, not one, but two items a Surface Laptop Go and Nest Hub Max.

The Surface Laptop Go features the 10th gen Intel i5 processor with 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM and this one comes in Ice Blue.

In MobileSyrup writer Jon’s review he said:

I really want to love the Surface Laptop Go. It’s so close to being perfect for me. It’s lightweight and extremely portable. It has some of the best keyboards and trackpads I’ve used on a Windows laptop. It looks way more premium than it is. I can even forgive the sub-par display, but for the price, the corners Microsoft cut just aren’t acceptable.

However, since the device is free it's definitely worth entering this contest.

Now, the Nest Hub Max offers a bigger design than the Nest Hub and offers a bigger, more visible display and a better speak, which MobileSyrup editor Patrick says was a “pleasure to use.”

The contest ends October 21st and the winner will be announced shortly after.