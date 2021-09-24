Here are the new games coming to Nvidia GeForce Now this week

Nvidia has announced 12 new games are coming to its GeForce Now cloud-streaming platform this week.
Below is a full list of all of the titles:
- Beyond Contact (day-and-date release on Steam, September 21)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits (day-and-date release on Epic Games Store, September 21)
- Sheltered 2 (day-and-date release on Steam, September 21)
- World War Z: Aftermath (day-and-date release on Steam, September 21)
- Sable (day-and-date release on Steam and Epic Games Store, September 23)
- The Escapists (free on Epic Games Store, September 23)
- Darwin Project (Steam)
- EVE Online (Epic Games Store)
- Gas Station Simulator (Steam)
- Miscreated (Steam)
- Professional Fishing (Steam)
- Zanki Zero: Last Beginning (Steam)
Nvidia’s cloud gaming service offers two membership options. The first is the free route that gives you standard access to the platform with a one-hour gaming limit per session. Once the hour passes, you can queue again to get another hour of free gaming, although you may have to wait a while.
Nvidia also offers a paid membership option that gives you priority access to gaming servers without any session length limit. This subscription costs $12.99/month or $129.99/year.
Learn more about Nvidia GeForce and its subscription options here.
Image credit: Nvidia
Source: Nvidia