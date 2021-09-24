Best Buy is back with a limited-time Smart Home sale

If you’re ready to take your lair (home) from smart to supervillain levels of intelligence, Best Buy has the sale for you.

You can finally find out whose dog is leaving surprises for you every morning with the latest Wi-Fi security cameras, or light up your life with an LED light strip with the Smart Home sale from the Canadian retailer.

Top deals include Philips Hue Smart Bulbs, Swann Security Cameras, and a Samsung 75-inch QLED TV.

Check them out below:

Eufy 2k Wi-Fi Video Doorbell

$229.99 (save $50)

EufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Security System with 2 Bullet 2K Cameras

$399.99 (save $80)

EufyCam 2 Wireless Security System with 2 Bullet 1080p Cameras

$349.99 (save $80)

MYSA Smart Thermostat for Electric Baseboard Heating

$129.99 (save $10)

Arlo Pro 4 Wire-Free Outdoor 2K Add-On Security Camera

$229.99 (save $40)

Philips Hue A19 Smart Bluetooth LED Light Bulbs – 3 Pack

$119.99 (save $40)

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Lite – 4 Pack

$19.99 (save $25)

Google Nest Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant

$69.97 (save $30)

Tzumi auraLED ColorStrip Smart Bluetooth LED Light Strip With Remote – 6.5 ft.

$19.99 (save $10)

Swann Wired 8-CH 1TB DVR Security System with 8 Bullet 1080p Cameras

$329.99 (save $170)

Samsung 75″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (QN75QN88AAFXZC) – 2021

$3799.99 (save $300)\

Check back for more deals from Canadian tech retailers.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.